Tripura Guv Mourns Demise Of Popular Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen

Governor Pays Last Respects

Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu on Saturday paid his last respects and offered floral tributes to the late Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Biswa Bandhu Sen, at the Assembly premises.

Speaking to the media, Governor Nallu said that Biswa Bandhu Sen was a very popular Speaker and leader, especially in the North Tripura district, and had been elected as an MLA four times. He recalled that whenever he visited the North Tripura district, the late Speaker would personally come to meet him and discuss important issues related to development works, the district, and his constituency. The Governor noted that Sen brought significant experience and insight to every issue he raised in the Assembly.

Governor Nallu further said that although Biswa Bandhu Sen is no longer with us, his work and legacy must be carried forward by his followers. He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and well-wishers.

CM Calls Demise an 'Irreparable Loss'

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that the untimely demise of Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswabandhu Sen is an "irreparable loss." Sen, who had been undergoing treatment after suffering a massive cerebral stroke on August 8, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Friday. Paying tribute, Chief Minister Saha said, "He will always be remembered in the hearts of the people as a great personality and an exceptional leader who made outstanding contributions to the development of Tripura."

Recalling the Speaker's Final Days

Saha further said that on the morning of August 8, Assembly Speaker Biswabandhu Sen had met him at his official bungalow in Agartala. "Whenever he came to Agartala, he would visit me and ask for a cup of tea. I inquired about his physical condition. Later, he participated in a few activities. But suddenly, news came that he had fallen unconscious in the bathroom of the train while travelling. From there, he was quickly taken to Tripura Medical College Hospital," he said.

The Chief Minister added, "After speaking to the doctors, I came to know that he had a blood clot in his brain and needed to be operated on immediately." Saha further said that Sen was later taken to another hospital where the surgery was performed and that he was kept under observation for two days. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)