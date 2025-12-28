World Looking At India With 'Great Expectations' Because Of Our Youth, Says PM Modi In 'Mann Ki Baat'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the world is looking at India with great expectations, largely because of the country's youth who are driving development in science, technology and digital innovation while also carrying forward India's cultural roots.

Addressing the 129th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "Today, the world is looking at India with great expectations. The biggest reason for this hope is our youth. In the field of science, our achievements, innovations, and technological advancements have impressed countries around the world."

He said India's youth have always had a passion for doing something new and remain equally aware and socially conscious.

Referring to opportunities for young people to present their ideas, PM Modi said, "Many ask how they can give a presentation of their ideas to me? The solution to this curiosity of our young friends is 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue'. Last year, the first edition of this event was held, and a few days later, the second edition will be held -- on January 12 during National Youth Day, which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. I will also join the programme."

He said that during the dialogue, youth will share their ideas on important themes such as innovation, fitness, startups and agriculture.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness over the growing participation of young people in this initiative.

"A few days ago, a pitch competition related to this was held, in which more than 50 lakh young people participated. An essay competition was also held, where students expressed their views on various topics. In this competition, Tamil Nadu secured the first position and Uttar Pradesh the second," he said.

"Young people in the country are getting new opportunities to showcase their talent. Many platforms are being developed where youth can display their skills and interests," he added.

PM Modi also spoke about the Smart India Hackathon 2025, which concluded earlier this month.

"During this hackathon, students worked on over 270 problems from more than 80 government departments. The students provided solutions related to real-life problems. For instance, on the challenge of traffic, the youth shared a very interesting perspective related to 'Smart Traffic Management'," he said.

He noted that the youth also presented ideas to tackle issues such as financial fraud and digital arrests, and suggested a cybersecurity framework for digital banking in rural areas.

"Many youth remained engaged in solving challenges in the agriculture sector. Friends, over 13 lakh students and over 6,000 institutes have participated in the 'Smart India Hackathon' in the last 7 to 8 years. The youth have also provided accurate solutions to hundreds of problems. Such Hackathons are organised from time to time. I urge my young friends to certainly be a part of these Hackathons," the Prime Minister said.

Emphasising that life is becoming increasingly technology-driven, PM Modi said, "Sometimes, people express concern that robots might replace humans. In such changing times, it is very important to stay connected to our roots for human development. I am very happy to see that our next generation is holding firmly to the roots of our culture."

He cited the example of the Indian Institute of Science and said, "With new thinking and new methods, friends, you must have heard of the Indian Institute of Science. Research and innovation are the hallmarks of this institute."

He recalled how students at the institute felt the need for music amid studies and research.

"A few years ago, some students there felt that there should be a place accorded for music amidst studies and research. That's where a small music class started. Neither a big stage nor a big budget. Gradually, this initiative grew, and today, we know it as 'Geetanjali IISc'. It is no longer just a class; it is the cultural centre of the campus," he said.

The Prime Minister said Geetanjali IISc now includes Hindustani classical music, folk traditions and classical genres, with students, professors, and their families participating together.

He added that more than 200 people are associated with it, and even those who have moved abroad continue to join online and stay connected.

PM Modi said this effort to remain rooted in culture is not limited to India alone. Indians living abroad are also playing an active role in preserving their heritage.

Giving the example of Kannada families living in Dubai, he said, "The families living there asked themselves an important question: Our children are moving ahead in the tech world, but aren't they moving away from their language? This is where 'Kannada Pathshale' was born. An initiative where children are taught to read, write, learn, and speak Kannada. Today, more than a thousand children are associated with it."