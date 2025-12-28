Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hindus greet Christians on Xmas


2025-12-28 01:35:54
(MENAFN- Aol) Hindus have sent greetings to Christian communities world over for Christmas.

Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a release in Nevada (USA) today, expressed warmest greetings on Christmas, wishing that it brought joy, happiness, blessings and cheer to all.

Rajan Zed, who is president of Universal Society of Hinduism, stressed that all religions should work together for a just and peaceful world. Dialogue would bring us mutual enrichment, he added.

Christianity is the largest religion of the world; while Hinduism with about 1.2 billion adherents, is the oldest and third largest religion. Christmas, which commemorates Christ’s nativity, is the most widely celebrated religious festival of the world, and falls on December 25.

Details of the picture attached: Rajan Zed (in the middle) with pastors and others at the Summit Christian Church in Nevada around a Christmas-eve service.


Aol

