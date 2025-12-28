Ratan Tata Once Borrowed Money From Amitabh Bachchan For A Phone Call-Here's The Story

The bond between Ratan Tata and Amitabh Bachchan is a hot topic on social media. On a recent Kaun Banega Crorepati episode, Big B shared a story about the late businessman.

Ratan Tata's passing on October 9, 2024, left a hole in every Indian's heart. The visionary played a huge role in shaping India's industry. Many celebs and politicians attended his last rites.

On Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan recalled a time in London when Ratan Tata came up to him to ask for some money.

On KBC 16, Big B recalled a flight to London with Ratan Tata. At Heathrow, Tata's ride had left, so he went to a phone booth to make a call.

He came back and asked Big B for money, as he was short on change for the call. Remembering it, Amitabh said, "I can't tell you what a man he was. Such a simple human being."

Ratan Tata and Amitabh Bachchan had a great bond since the film Aetbaar, which Tata produced. The movie, also starring Bipasha Basu, flopped, making only Rs 7 crore on a Rs 9 crore budget.

At 82, Amitabh Bachchan is still very active. He was recently in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Deepika as Ashwathama. He'll be in the sequel and was also in Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth.