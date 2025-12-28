BCCI Approaches Laxman Again For Coaching As Gambhir Faces Pressure After South Africa Defeat

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has once more reached out to former cricketer VVS Laxman to gauge his interest in coaching the national Test side, following India's 0–2 home series defeat against South Africa. According to a PTI report, Laxman declined the informal approach, choosing instead to continue as Head of Cricket at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

This marks the second time Laxman has been sounded out for the role. The first instance came last year, when Rahul Dravid's tenure was nearing its end and Gautam Gambhir emerged as the leading candidate to succeed him. Despite Gambhir's appointment, doubts have persisted within BCCI circles about his suitability to lead the red‐ball team.

Gambhir, asked last month about his future amid calls for split coaching, defended his record in limited‐overs formats. He reminded critics of his role in India's Champions Trophy and Asia Cup triumphs, both achieved under his guidance. The BCCI publicly assured Gambhir of support until the end of his contract in 2027, but internal discussions continue over his position in Tests.

India's recent defeat was their second home whitewash in the past 12 months, both under Gambhir's tenure. The setback has left India sixth in the ongoing 2025–27 World Test Championship cycle, with nine matches still to play. The board is expected to revisit the coaching arrangement, particularly with the T20 World Cup approaching.

A senior BCCI source told PTI that Gambhir retains strong backing within influential corridors of Indian cricket. His position could be strengthened further if India retain the T20 World Cup or reach the final. However, questions remain over his continuation in the Test format.

The source added that Gambhir's advantage lies in the lack of alternatives for the red‐ball role, given Laxman's reluctance to coach the senior Test team.“His advantage being there aren't too many alternate options in red ball format since VVS Laxman isn't interested,” the source said.