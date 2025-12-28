Thalapathy Vijay's Shocking Announcement: Retirement From Acting Confirmed

Tamil film superstar Thalapathy Vijay has announced his retirement from acting. Vijay, who worked as a lead hero in films for 33 years, got emotional while bidding farewell to his journey. The 51-year-old superstar will now focus on politics.

At the 'Jana Nayagan' audio launch, Vijay announced his retirement, saying he's leaving cinema for his fans. He's ready to stand with them for the next 30-33 years.

Vijay got emotional, saying he faced criticism but his fans always supported him for 33 years. He said he came to build a sandcastle but they gave him a palace.

At the 'Jana Nayagan' audio launch, Vijay danced to the 'Kacheri' song, cheered on by fans. Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, and Anirudh Ravichander also attended the event.

Vijay, 51, started as a child artist at 10. After 80+ films, he announced his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in 2024 and will now focus on politics.

'Jana Nayagan' is a Tamil action-thriller directed by H. Vinoth, starring Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol. The movie is set to release on January 9, 2026.