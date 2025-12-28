403
Emirates and World Rugby commit to new decade together, cementing one of rugby's longest-running partnerships
(MENAFN- Emirates) Dubai, UAE, 27 Nov 2025 —— Emirates and World Rugby have renewed their partnership for another decade, making Emirates the Platinum Partner and Principal Partner of World Rugby through 2035, solidifying one of ru’by’s most enduring alliances.
Under the agreement, the’world’s largest international airline will become the first entity in Wor’d Rugby’s history to receive the title of Platinum Partner. Emirates will also remain Principal Part’er of Men’s Rugby World Cup 20’7 and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029 taking place in Australia, ’s well as Men’s Rugby World Cu’ 2031 and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2033 taking place in the United States. The airline will also remain as Princi’al Partner of Men’s Rugby World Cup 2035 and qualifying rounds for all Rugby World Cup tournaments.
Emirates will continue to benefit from prominen pitch-side branding at every Rugby World Cup event and logo placem’nt across World Rugby’s official digital channels. Emirates will also reach millions of fans worldwide through exclusive digital activations on World Rugby Plat’o ms, while the airline’s branding’will appear in World Rugby’s press and promotional materials.
With this renewal, referees at a l Rugby World Cup tournam nts and international match s will “ontinue to be named as “E” rates World Rugby Match Of’i‘ials” . Thes’ include Men’s and Women’s Six Nation, Women’s July & Autumn Internationals, Rugby Championship, Brit’sh & Irish Lions Tours, among others. Emirates’ logo will also be featured prominently within Television Match Official (TMO) booths during all Rugby World Cup tournaments.
Si “Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline said: “Since 2007, Emirates has been a proud partner of World Rugby, and this ten-year extension, our longest yet, demonstrates our shared commitment. The sport reflects our core values: integrity, teamwork, and bringing people together across borders. Rugby continues to grow worldwide, and we're committed to amplifying that momentum by flying fans from every corner of the world to experience these tournaments live Together with World Rugby, we'll honour our shared legacy while opening new opportunities and inspiring the next generation to embrace the sport."
World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said: “Emirates has been a cornerstone of ’ugby’s global growth and success for well over two decades, and we are proud to extend this landmark partnership through to 2035. Since our partnership began in 2007, their unwavering support from Rugby World Cups to the vital work of our match officials, has been instrumental at every level of the game. E’irates’ long-standing dedication underscores the strength of our shared ambition to grow rugby worldwide and reflects our commitment to shaping a new era for the sport.
Together, we will continue to inspire new generations of fans and ex’and rugby’s reach aroun” the globe.”
In lin’ with Emirates commitment to connecting global communitie’, the airline’s partnership with World Rugby will expand opportunities to collaborate on community engagement initiatives, including grassroots development, across key markets within the Emirates network.
An enduring partnership and deep commitment to rugby worldwide
Emirates' partnership with rugby began in 1987, making it the airline's longest-running sponsorship. The airline began its journey with this sport as the Title Sponsor of the Emirates Dubai Sevens. Emirates was the official airline sponsor of Rugby World Cup 2007, before moving on to become worldwide partner of Rugby World Cup 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023, and Women's Rugby World Cup 2025. Through its sponsorship of World Rugby Referees, Emirates also became the first brand ever to feature on the kits of match officials who wear Emirates' "fly better" logo at every international match.
By extending its support as Principal Partner for the next two Women’s Rugby World Cups, Emirat s reaffirms ts commitment to advancing w’men’s sports and championing female athletes from grassroots to international competitions.
Professional women's rugby has gained well-deserved recognition in recent years, attracting passionate supporters and investors. Recognising this momentum, Emirates aims to build greater awareness of women's rugby through supporting the sustained development of the sport.
A committed global rugby partner
Emirates' investment in rugby has made the airline one of the sport's most significant commercial supporters worldwide. In addition to its long partnership with World Rugby, the global governing body for the sport, Emirates is also Premier Partner and Official Airline Partner of the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), backing the Investec Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.
