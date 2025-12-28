403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Emirates ends the year on high scooping 5 more global awards
(MENAFN- Emirates) Dubai, UAE, 10 December 2025: Emirates is ending 2025 on a sky-high note with another 5 global accolades won, this time at the 32nd annual World Travel Awards, held in Bahrain. Adding to its impressive portfolio of more than 20 accolades received in 2025, the latest titles celebrate Emirates as a leading airline brand, as well as recognising its multi award-winning inflight entertainment system ice, more honours for Emirates First Class onboard experience and First Class Lounges, and another nod to Emirates Skywards – as the World's Leading Airline Rewards Programme 2025.
Emirates 5 latest gongs from the World Travel Awards
•World's Leading Airline Brand 2025: Emirates
World's Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment 2025: Emirates
•World's Leading Airline Rewards Programme 2025: Emirates - Skywards
•World's Leading Airline - First Class 2025: Emirates
•World's Leading Airline Lounge - First Class 2025: Emirates First Class Lounge @ Emirates Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport
Emirates scores big with array of industry awards throughout 2025
In November, Emirates w s voted ‘Best Airline i’ the World’ for the th consecutive year, at the esteemed ULTRAs travel awards. Base on votes f’om Ultratravel’s global network of 1.2 million travellers, Emirates‘also scooped the ‘Airline with the est P’emium Economy Class’ award, a‘ well as a prestigious ‘Lifetime Achievement Award for Services to Global Aviation’ presented to Sir Tim Clark. Aviation Business Middle East also awarded Emirate‘ ⦣8217;Best First Class of the Year’ and the prestigious ‘Airline of the Ye’r’ award.
Emirates also‘won ‘Best International A’ ‘ine,’ ‘Best International First Class,’ and ‘Best Internation’l Airline Lounge’ from the Forbes Travel Guide Verifi d Air Travel Awar‘s 2025, as well as ‘Best Long-Haul Airline’ at The Times and The Sunday imes Travel Award 202 . Sir Tim Clark wa also recently recognised by the Wings Club Fo ndation with the prestigious Distinguished Achievement Award.
In September, Emirates re eived global recognit on at the APEX/IFSA Global EXPO in Long Beach, Cal–forn a, winning 2 notable awards – the 2026 APEX Best™ Global Enterta nment Award¦nbsp;for its inflight entertainment system - ice, and a 2026 APEX WOR D CLASS™ award for all aspects of the airline’s customer experience and brand.
Earlier in 2025, Emir‘tes was honoured with several awards including ‘‘span dir="ltr">’ at The Telegraph Travel Awards, ‘’i>2025's Mo t Recommended Global Brand’ by YouGov, and multiple categor‘es at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards,’such as ‘Best Airline Worldwide’ for the 12t’ ‘nsecutive year, ‘Best Firs Cla‘s’, ‘Best Premium Economy Class’, and ‘Best Airport Lou’gein the Middle East.’
Emirates 5 latest gongs from the World Travel Awards
•World's Leading Airline Brand 2025: Emirates
World's Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment 2025: Emirates
•World's Leading Airline Rewards Programme 2025: Emirates - Skywards
•World's Leading Airline - First Class 2025: Emirates
•World's Leading Airline Lounge - First Class 2025: Emirates First Class Lounge @ Emirates Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport
Emirates scores big with array of industry awards throughout 2025
In November, Emirates w s voted ‘Best Airline i’ the World’ for the th consecutive year, at the esteemed ULTRAs travel awards. Base on votes f’om Ultratravel’s global network of 1.2 million travellers, Emirates‘also scooped the ‘Airline with the est P’emium Economy Class’ award, a‘ well as a prestigious ‘Lifetime Achievement Award for Services to Global Aviation’ presented to Sir Tim Clark. Aviation Business Middle East also awarded Emirate‘ ⦣8217;Best First Class of the Year’ and the prestigious ‘Airline of the Ye’r’ award.
Emirates also‘won ‘Best International A’ ‘ine,’ ‘Best International First Class,’ and ‘Best Internation’l Airline Lounge’ from the Forbes Travel Guide Verifi d Air Travel Awar‘s 2025, as well as ‘Best Long-Haul Airline’ at The Times and The Sunday imes Travel Award 202 . Sir Tim Clark wa also recently recognised by the Wings Club Fo ndation with the prestigious Distinguished Achievement Award.
In September, Emirates re eived global recognit on at the APEX/IFSA Global EXPO in Long Beach, Cal–forn a, winning 2 notable awards – the 2026 APEX Best™ Global Enterta nment Award¦nbsp;for its inflight entertainment system - ice, and a 2026 APEX WOR D CLASS™ award for all aspects of the airline’s customer experience and brand.
Earlier in 2025, Emir‘tes was honoured with several awards including ‘‘span dir="ltr">’ at The Telegraph Travel Awards, ‘’i>2025's Mo t Recommended Global Brand’ by YouGov, and multiple categor‘es at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards,’such as ‘Best Airline Worldwide’ for the 12t’ ‘nsecutive year, ‘Best Firs Cla‘s’, ‘Best Premium Economy Class’, and ‘Best Airport Lou’gein the Middle East.’
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment