Emirates wins ULTRAs ‘Best Airline in the World’ award for 8th year in a row
(MENAFN- Emirates) Dubai, UAE, 18 November 2025: Emirates has been vote for the 8t consecutive year, at the esteemed ULTRAs travel awards held in Dubai yesterday. Based on vo es from Ul’ratravel’s global network of 1.2 million travellers, Emirates also ‘cooped the ‘Airline with the Best P emium’Economy Class’ award, as well‘as a prestigious ‘Lifetime Achievement Award for Services to Global Aviation’ prese ted to Sir Tim Clark.
Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, said;
‘It’s an honour t‘ celebrate our eighth yea’ as ‘best airline in the world’ at the ULTRAs and thank yo to all the travellers who gave us their vote. At ‘mirates, we’ ant ever’ ustomer to ‘fly better,’ and that’s why we neve –sto investing nto the E ir tes experience – to provide t e¦#8217;v ry best in international air travel. Whether i ’ expand ng our network across the world, upgrading our ircraft throug a multibil ion-doll r retrofit pro ramme, introd cing new Hospitality ra ning for abin cre or i – oducing innovative technologies to facilitate se’mless travel – we continue to elevate our ow standards every year.’
Em‘rates wins ‘Best Airline in the World’
Emirates has been honoured as the best airline in the world ue to the exc ptional customer experience it offers, as well as a global network of more than 150 destinations, and fleet of Airbus A380s, A350s and Boeing 777s that offer unparalleled comfort, reliability, and connectivity. Emirates is renowned for its world-class inflight experience, including regionally inspired gourmet cuisine, award-winnin entertainme t and an array of 6,500 channel on ice, and luxurious premium cabins featuring private suites, on oard l unges and sho’er spa’s.’ mirates’ commitment to innovation also extends to its airport facil ties, e ite lounges and chauffeur drive services, as well as innovative digital solutions, a dedication to sustainability initiatives, and significant investment into training for its world-cla s cabin crew.
Emirates wins ‘Airline with the Be t Pre’ um Economy Class’
This honour from Ultrat’avel celebrates Emirates’ newes cabi class, which already holds other global recognitions including ‘Best Premium Economy’ by the AirlineRatingsAirline Excellence Awards. Emirates is the only airline in the region to offer a Premium Economy’
Celebrating his extraordinary contributions to the aviation industry, Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, has been honoured with a distinguished lifetime achieve ent ward from the ULTRAs in recognition of his impre sive career which spans from 19 2, through to joining Emirates in 1985, and ascending to President in 2003. Under his leadership, Emirates expanded from a modest operation into o’e of the world’s largest international carriers, known for its inno ation ambitio s fleet strategy an gl bal etwork. He was al o recently recognised by the Wings Club Foundat on with the prestigious Distinguished Achievement Award.
Mo e 2025 Aw rds for Emirates
These 3 latest a ards fo Emirates build on an already impressive portfolio of accolades‘won in 2025. Emirates also won ‘Best International Airline,’ ‘Best International First Class’ pan ‘tyle="margin:0px;padding:0px;">,’ and ‘Best International Airline Lounge’ from the orbes Travel Guid‘ Verified Air Travel Awards 2025, as well as ‘Best Long-Haul Airline’/span>’ at he Times and The Sunday Times Travel Awards 2025.
Emirates was presented with several more honours for its First Class –f‘ering at the World Travel Awards 2025 regional final – ‘Middle East's leading airline – Fir‘t Class’ and ‘Middle East's leading airline lo’ ge – First Class.’
