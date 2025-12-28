FM Sybiha: 2025 Became Year Of Europe's Awakening

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He wrote about this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Summing up this year, it is worth noting the awakening of Europe. European forces were forced to rethink their role and responsibility for the security and prosperity of the continent,” the head of the foreign ministry said.

He noted that Ukraine has long been convincing its European partners that, in the face of an existential threat from an aggressive Russia, a new level of mobilization is needed: diplomatic, political, economic, and defense-industrial.

“The awakening of European defense industries and military-political circles began in previous years, but 2025 became a truly turning point and decisive year. This was due to a number of factors, including a change in US policy, a new level of provocations and hybrid threats from the Russian Federation, and systematic work with European governments,” the foreign minister said.

Ukraine welcomes the work on increasing Europe's independence, strategic autonomy, and self-sufficiency, the minister noted. According to him, the key decision was to increase defense spending to 5% and the possibility, provided for by the NATO summit in The Hague, to use these funds to support Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.

"Ukraine is already an integral part of this new European force, thanks to our military with its unprecedented experience, our unique technologies, specialists, and capabilities. The future security architecture of Europe is only possible with the participation of our state. This year, this realization has finally taken root in key European capitals," Sybiha emphasized.

