Dubai Municipality announces entry into final phase of the ban on single-use plastic products, effective 1 January 2026
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 24 December 2025: In implementation of Executive Council Resolution No. (124) of 2023 regulating the use of single-use products in the Emirate of Dubai — issued by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai — Dubai Municipality has announced that the final phase of the resolution concerning the ban on single-use plastic products will come into effect on 1 January 2026. This milestone coincides with the enforcement of Cabinet Resolution No. (380) of 2022 regulating the use of single-use products across UAE markets.
The final phase focuses on banning a wide range of single-use plastic products, including, but not limited to, single-use plastic plates; plastic cutlery, including chopsticks; plastic beverage cups and their lids; as well as products that were already banned in the Emirate during 2025, namely polystyrene cups, plates, and containers; single-use plastic stirrers; single-use plastic cotton buds; single-use plastic table covers; and single-use plastic straws.
To support smooth implementation, Dubai Municipality has prepared a comprehensive awareness guide on the regulation of single-use products in the Emirate of Dubai. The guide is designed to assist targeted entities in identifying and transitioning to approved alternative materials in line with the resolution’s requirements.
In coordination with its partners across the Government of Dubai, Dubai Municipality continues to promote positive, conscious, and sustainable practices among individuals and institutions across the public and private sectors. These efforts aim to integrate sustainable consumption patterns into daily life and business operations, supporting the long-term enhancement of quality of life and environmental sustainability across the emirate.
Through its partnerships with public- and private-sector stakeholders, Dubai Municipality is strengthening the culture of sustainability and encouraging responsible behaviours that reduce reliance on plastic products. These initiatives reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global city in sustainability and environmental innovation, while supporting the preservation of natural resources for future generations.
Executive Council Resolution No. (124) of 2023 aims to protect the natural environment, biodiversity, and wildlife; encourage the adoption of environmentally responsible behaviours; promote the use of recycled and multi-use materials; and stimulate the local market to provide sustainable alternatives. The resolution aligns with circular economy principles that focus on the efficient and sustainable reuse of materials within the local economy.
The first phase of the resolution came into effect on 1 January 2024 with the ban on single-use plastic bags, followed by the second phase on 1 June 2024, which extended the ban to all single-use bags. In continuation of the decision’s implementation, the third phase commenced on January 1, 2025, expanding the scope of the ban to include a range of single-use products. These include Styrofoam cups, plastic straws, plastic cotton swabs, plastic table covers, Styrofoam food containers, and plastic stirrers.
