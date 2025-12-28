Congress 140Th Foundation Day: Kharge, Sonia, Rahul Hoist Flag

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with other party leaders, attended the flag-hoisting ceremony at Indira Bhawan on the party's 140th Foundation Day.

The Indian National Congress was founded on December 28, 1885, in Bombay (Mumbai) in the presence of 72 delegates at the Das Tejpal Sanskrit College. Its founder, General Secretary, was AO Hume, and Vyomesh Chandra Banerjee was made president.

Leaders Extend Greetings on Foundation Day

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday wished every countryman on the party's Foundation Day. On the occasion, Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the Indian National Congress has always worked for the welfare, empowerment and inclusive development of the people of India.

"We strongly believe in equal opportunity in political, economic, and social rights, as guaranteed by the Constitution of India. The 140-year-old glorious history of the Indian National Congress narrates the great saga of truth, non-violence, sacrifice, struggle and patriotism. My best wishes to every Indian on Congress Foundation Day. Jai Hind, Jai Congress," the Congress chief wrote on X, along with a video.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also extended greetings and said, "It is our party's foundation day, and I feel that our party is the most organised and oldest party in the world. On the foundation day, we will renew our resolve and think about how we can make the values, principles, and ideas of the Congress widespread across the entire country."

Congress, on its X handle, also congratulated party members. "Heartfelt congratulations to all Congress members on the Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress," the party said.

Veiled Dig at BJP-led Government

The party also took a veiled dig at the BJP-led Union Government. "The Congress Party fought for India's independence and worked to advance the nation. Meanwhile, today, when those in power are promoting hatred, injustice, and oppression in the country, we are still fighting against it with full vigour," Congress wrote on X. (ANI)

