Rajamouli Reveals His Favourite Sukumar Movie And The Reason Behind It

Discover which of Sukumar's films is Rajamouli's favourite and why. Both directors have elevated Telugu cinema globally, with their movies earning widespread acclaim and admiration from fans and critics alike.

Sukumar, after Rajamouli, helped put Tollywood on the pan-India map with his Pushpa films. Both directors elevated Telugu cinema, but their styles are very different. Do you know which Sukumar film is Rajamouli's favorite?

Sukumar carved a unique identity in the film industry, gaining huge pan-India fame with 'Pushpa'. The film's story, character elevations, and narration style wowed everyone, from audiences to critics. The elevations were a massive hit.

Among Sukumar's films, Rajamouli's favorite is 'Jagadam'. Despite hits like Arya and Pushpa, he feels Sukumar did his best work in Jagadam, praising its every frame. Rajamouli was impressed by the film's making style and narrative depth.

After Pushpa's success, Sukumar is a pan-India name. He's now set to direct a big-budget film with Ram Charan. Their last movie, 'Rangasthalam', was a huge hit, so expectations are high for their new project and the records it might break.

Rajamouli is currently busy with 'Varanasi,' a pan-world film starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. It's planned for a Summer 2027 release, but Rajamouli hasn't revealed the full cast yet.