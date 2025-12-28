Naagin 7 REVIEW: Yay Or Nay? Did Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Eisha Singh, Namik Paul's Show Impress Viewers? Read Netizens' Honest Reactions

Naagin 7 finally made its debut on Saturday, following a lengthy period of anticipation that lasted for many months. As was to be expected, fans of the franchise as well as the performers watched the program, and they posted their reactions on X (Twitter). As it turns out, the first episode of Naagin 7 has left a lot of people feeling extremely impressed. Continue reading to learn more...

On the social networking site X (Twitter), a great number of internet users have expressed their satisfaction with the first episode of Naagin 7.

The acting with such emotions, The actions omg & her face card like she literally stole the show ♥️♨️.#TejasswiPrakash. #Naagin7 twitter/GlI13zZjYH

-.♪ (@BiggBossiyaJats) December 27, 2025

A netizen tweeted, "@EktaaRKapoor killed it..I absolutely loved the first episode of #Naagin7-everything was top-tier. I couldn't find a single flaw in the whole ep story, the VFX, the editing... it was all perfect. Ekta,u truly are the Queen of ITV (sic)."

if we didn't knew who the actual main lead was this scene would have given me goosebumps but still I loved this scene it was CINEMA #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #Naagin7 twitter/AshyvhCB9q

- sha (@fishjelllies) December 28, 2025

Another X user wrote, "I had low expectations from the show I thought it would be cringe But it turned out to be pretty decent They story is actually interesting It was never boring at all Can't wait for our innocent girl to turn into a fierce Naagin (sic)."

The first episode of #Naagin7 was quite impressive. The casting and editing were excellent. Every character contributed to the storyline. Both lead actors played their roles very well. Overall, it was a worthwhile episode to watch.#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #NamikPaul twitter/Iji3RKiEFp

-! (@shree_wonders) December 27, 2025

One more netizen tweeted, "I feel so happy and nostalgic by seeing they have included the old visuals, old naag mandir, haweli visuals from S1, those bgms and definitely the introduction of previous naagins specially mouni's (sic)."

Tejasswi was simply outstanding! The wolf scene had me on the edge of my seatShe embodied a true Naagin w/ the innocence yet firmness in her voice & built the s6 link & passing of the legacy to Priyanka very beautifully #Naagin7 #TejasswiPrakash twitter/8C2knrZjHy

- Boss Lady (@BossssLady) December 27, 2025

While the show features Priyanka, Eisha and Namik in the lead role, Tejasswi and Karan stole the show with their cameos in the first episode. Netizens can't stop praising them.

Priyanka the actress with her natural acting and innocence in her character made me so emotional and so proud✨And she n her show effortlessly trendingsince the premiere #PriyankaChaharChoudhary#Naagin7 twitter/MlFtxrZOeL

- Puja (@BlessPri888) December 28, 2025

A fan tweeted, "The acting with such emotions, The actions omg & her face card like she literally stole the show (sic)."

A netizen tweeted, "@kkundrra in #Naagin7 you totally nailed it ❤️ What a phenomenal actor you are ♥️ He came for just one episode but dominated every moment ✨ His voice over in the starting just pure powerful performance with beautiful screen presence (sic)."

Namik is always a handsome hunk,and Priyanka is such a cutie. ✨ Both of them slayed in the first episode with their charm, confidence, and screen presence. The casting is genuinely spot on-fresh, impactful, and a perfect choice. #NamikPaul #PriyankaChaharChoudhary#Naagin7 twitter/ulvAKQZZul

- ̇⁠❥⁠ ̇ (@aks_anu7) December 27, 2025

In light of the fact that the first episode has been met with such a positive reception, let us examine whether or not Naagin 7 will be able to build a name for itself on the TRP rankings.