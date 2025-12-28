403
Guinea Imposes Security Lockdowns Ahead of Presidential Election
(MENAFN) Guinea has implemented sweeping security lockdowns ahead of Sunday's high-stakes presidential election—the nation's first since military forces seized power in 2021.
Authorities unveiled extraordinary restrictions Saturday through an official directive from the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralization, designed to safeguard voters, candidates, election workers, and ballot materials during the critical polling day in the West African nation.
The security clampdown includes a 24-hour closure of all land and sea borders extending until midnight after voting concludes, according to the government decree. Air travel faces even stricter limitations, with airspace shut down from 5 am (0500GMT) until 8 pm local time.
A comprehensive ban on vehicle movement—covering both automobiles and motorcycles—will be enforced nationwide between 6 am and 6 pm Sunday. Only security personnel, election administrators, ONASUR (the national observation body), ambulances, and emergency responders will be permitted on the roads. Special authorization may be granted for compelling circumstances.
Additional prohibitions during the 12-hour window include unauthorized assemblies near voting locations, possession of weapons—even those legally registered—and any conduct authorities determine could threaten public stability.
Over 6.7 million registered citizens will select from nine presidential contenders, including transitional President Gen. Mamady Doumbouya, who currently leads the military government.
The election formally concludes a four-year transitional period that began when Doumbouya orchestrated the military overthrow of President Alpha Conde. A constitutional revision ratified in September authorized Doumbouya's candidacy, contradicting his initial promises to abstain from pursuing the presidency.
Key opposition leaders face significant barriers—former Prime Minister Cellou Dalein Diallo and other prominent critics are either disqualified from competing or residing abroad, triggering widespread condemnation of the election's legitimacy.
International monitoring teams from the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are overseeing the electoral proceedings, with initial evaluations anticipated within days.
Local enforcement agencies and security apparatus bear responsibility for implementing the restrictions, with legal consequences awaiting violators.
