Canada Announces New Batch Of Economic Aid To Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister Mark Carney announced late Saturday a new batch of economic aid to Ukraine worth CA 2.5 billion (USD 1.83 billion).
This new batch was announced after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who made a stop in Canada before heading to the US to meet with President Donald Trump as part of the negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
In a press conference after the meeting in the city of Halifax, Carney reaffirmed Canada's unwavering commitment to support Ukraine against its war with Russia, while expressing confidence in Zelensky's leadership to bring upon just and sustainable peace with Russia.
He also vowed to provide assistance to reconstruct Ukraine after the war.
For his part, Zelensky said he had informed Carney of his country's and the US efforts to end the war with Russia.
In a statement to the press late Friday, Trump said that President Zelensky had nothing he could agree on concerning the peace plan, in which the Ukrainian President is set to present during his meeting with his US counterpart in Florida on Sunday.
Since returning to the White House on January 20, 2025, Trump has made an effort to end the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022. (end)
