Celebrate Dental & Braces South Austin Expands Access to Affordable Family Dental Care and Invisalign for Austin Residents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebrate Dental & Braces South Austin is expanding access to affordable Invisalign and comprehensive family dental care.

Austin, TX, Dec. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrate Dental & Braces South Austin is expanding access to affordable Invisalign and comprehensive family dental care for Austin residents through its South Congress location. As more families seek convenient and cost effective orthodontic and dental solutions the practice is responding by offering flexible treatment options designed to fit real life needs.







Celebrate Dental & Braces

With rising demand for clear aligner therapy and orthodontic transformations, Celebrate Dental & Braces South Austin is making it easier for patients to begin treatment without delay. The practice focuses on comfort, quality and long term oral health while emphasizing friendly, compassionate care for both children and adults.

Patients throughout South Austin and surrounding areas including South Congress, William Cannon, Buda, Circle C, and Del Valle benefit from a convenient location that offers general dentistry and orthodontics under one roof. This integrated approach reduces referrals, shortens treatment timelines and ensures continuity of care for the entire family.

The South Austin location is led by Dr David Ensley and Dr Nazgol Gharbi who bring extensive experience and patient focused care to the community.

Dr David Ensley a board certified orthodontist in Austin explains that orthodontic treatment goes beyond straightening teeth. Proper orthodontic care can improve facial balance, jaw development and the natural resting position of the lips. According to Dr Ensley the most significant transformations often occur when treatment begins during childhood typically between the ages of 7 and 14. He encourages families to remember that a healthy smile is a beautiful smile and invites patients of all ages to schedule a free consultation to determine the most effective treatment plan.

To support access to orthodontic care Celebrate Dental & Braces South Austin is offering a free Invisalign consultation with Dr Ensley. Invisalign payment plans start at only $169 per month and braces are available starting at $160 per month. Most major insurance plans are accepted allowing patients to move forward with confidence.



Celebrate Dental & Braces

Alongside orthodontic care Dr Nazgol Gharbi provides comprehensive dental services for adults and children. Dr Gharbi is a board certified dentist with more than 14 years of experience delivering gentle preventive, restorative, and cosmetic care. She emphasizes that preventive dentistry plays a key role in long term oral health and that consistent care helps patients avoid more complex issues in the future. By combining general dentistry and orthodontics in one location the practice helps families stay proactive about their oral health.

The South Austin office uses cutting edge, modern digital imaging and treatment planning technology to create precise personalized care plans for each patient. This approach supports accurate diagnosis, efficient treatment and improved patient comfort throughout the care process.

Celebrate Dental & Braces South Austin has earned the trust of the community with over 700+ five star patient ratings and continues to be recognized as a trusted dental and orthodontic provider in Austin. The practice accepts most PPO insurance plans and Medicaid and remains committed to transparent pricing, flexible financing and compassionate care.

Austin residents interested in Invisalign braces or family dental services are encouraged to schedule a free orthodontic consultation or visit the South Congress location to learn more about available treatment options.

About Celebrate Dental & Braces

Celebrate Dental & Braces is a multi location dental and orthodontic provider serving communities across Texas. Known for patient centered care modern technology and accessible pricing the practice offers comprehensive dental and orthodontic services for patients of all ages with a focus on long term oral health and confident smiles.

Celebrate Dental & Braces also connects with the Austin community through its active presence on TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook where the team shares educational and entertaining content focused on oral health awareness, smile care, and everyday dental tips for families.



###



Media Contact

Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Turk

Celebrate Dental & Braces



...

Attachment

Celebrate Dental & Braces South Austin Expands Access to Affordable Family Dental Care and Invisalign for Austin Residents