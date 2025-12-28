Himani Shivpuri Remembers Being Lifted By Salman Khan As She Revisits Their First Meeting

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri took a walk down memory lane as she shared a heartfelt note for Salman Khan on his birthday.

Revisiting her very first commercial film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', the actress recalled her initial meeting with the superstar and how an unexpected moment on set of“Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” turned into a lasting memory. From stepping into Bollywood with a strong theatre background to sharing screen space with Salman in several hit films, Himani fondly remembered the actor as a boy with a golden heart.

Sharing her photos from the sets of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun,' the veteran actress recalled during her very first scene with Salman, director Sooraj Barjatya explained the shot and called action. To everyone's surprise, the 'Sultan actor' suddenly lifted her mid-scene. Coming from a theatre background, Himani instinctively reacted in the moment, and the spontaneous take impressed the director so much that it was kept in the film.

Himani wrote,“Happy Birthday to Salman khan, the Bhaijan of our industry!I can-never forget my first meeting with Bhaijan, it was On the sets of Hum apke Hain kaun, my first commercial film. I had come from Nsd repertory, theatre background, this was completely different - big stars, Madhuri, Salman,Binduji, Rima, Anupam- the only one I knew was Anupam, my senior who had come to watch my play- Surya.”

“So my first scene with Bhaijan- Sooraj ji explained the scene, Soorajji said action, and to everyones suprise Salman lifted me up. I coming from theatrical background just reacted. Soorajji liked the take and kept it. I went on to do many films with him, Biwi no-1,Bandhan,Hum Sath Sath Hain, Chal Mere Bhai,Veergati,to name a few,from Chachi jaan to his Mom, and he never failed to suprise me- the boy with golden heart! God Bless him, may he continue to entertain us,suprise us, and continue to rule our hearts! #beinghuman #salmankhan.”

Himani Shivpuri and Salman Khan have worked in several films together including,“Hum Aapke Hain Koun,”“Biwi No 1,”“Bandhan,”“Hum Sath Sath Hain,”“Chal Mere Bhai,”“Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge” and others.