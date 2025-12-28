Mangaluru Kambala: Hundreds Attend 9Th Edition Of Tulu Nadu's Race

Hundreds of spectators attended the race and participated in numerous activities in the annual Mangaluru Kambala buffalo race in Mangaluru, Karnataka, organised by Mangaluru Kambala Samithi on Saturday. BJP MP and President of the Mangaluru Kambala Samiti also attended the event and highlighted its importance.

A Celebration of Tulu Nadu's Culture

It was the 9th edition of this celebration and featured a range of activities to keep attendees in the Tulu Nadu region engaged. BJP MP and President of the Mangaluru Kambala Samiti highlighted the significance of this annual celebration. "Kambala is a celebration of the Tulu Nadu region's cattle, crops, and culture. It is our identity and an integral part of our lifestyle. The 9th edition of the Mangaluru Kambala was inaugrated this morning.", he stated.

"Kambala is sort of an identity of ours and part of our lifestyle. Kambala is also deeply rooted in our beliefs," said Chowta. Explaining the celebrations further, he stated that they were factoring the 9th year into the number of activities to ensure inclusivity. "Since this is the 9th edition of the celebration, we are trying to do nine different activities so that people from all walks of life can live and all age groups can participate in this Kambala", he said.

Event Highlights and Activities

Connecting the activities to the Tulu Nadu culture, he added, "We are trying to incorporate multiple activities to make Kambala all-inclusive, highly celebratory, participative, festive, and truly reflective of the spirit of Tulu Nadu". For the buffalo race, the BJP MP stated that 150 pairs of buffaloes would participate. Additionally, he said they hope to create an entertaining evening for everyone involved.

The celebrations were expected to continue until early morning on December 28. "We look forward to a very great response from the citizens", he concluded.

The Age-Old Tradition of Kambala

This race is an age-old tradition involving water buffaloes and is deeply rooted in the culture of coastal Karnataka. Kambala follows from the expression 'kampa-kala'; the word 'Kampa' means a slushy, muddy field. The buffaloes are decorated with coloured headpieces made of brass and silver, sometimes bearing the emblems of the sun and moon, and ropes that make a sort of bridle. The buffaloes for the race are specially reared and trained for the purpose.

From Farming Ritual to Community Event

Hosting or participating in a Kambala was a symbol of prestige in the feudal era. Kambala is a rural sport in Tulu Nadu (Dakshina Kannada/Udupi), featuring buffaloes racing in slushy paddy fields, historically linked to farming rituals and deities such as Lord Shiva. It evolved from a farming practice to a royal pastime (among the Hoysala Kings) and then to a community event sponsored by landlords and includes races like Negilu (plough) and Hagga (rope), with jockeys running alongside.

Legal Battles and Revival

It was banned by the Supreme Court in 2014 due to cruelty concerns (ropes, whipping) under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960; however, Karnataka passed the PCA (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2017, defining it as a traditional sport, which received Presidential assent, allowing it to continue. A Constitutional Bench upheld these amendments in 2023, similar to the Jallikattu verdict. (ANI)

