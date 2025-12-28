Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 700 Cr, But Beating THIS One Film Is Still A Tough Task

Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' has crossed the ₹700 crore mark in India. It's the first Bollywood film to earn 700 crores. But when it comes to Indian films, it's still behind 4 movies. These are the Indian films in the 700 crore club...

Box office collection in India: ₹705 crore+ (still earning)

Directed by Aditya Dhar, this Hindi spy action film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt. It's been a box office hit since its December 5 release.

Box office collection in India: ₹782.2 crore

Released on March 25, 2022, this Telugu epic period action drama is directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles.

Box office collection in India: ₹859.7 crore

Directed by Prashanth Neel, this Kannada period action film was released on April 14, 2022. The film stars Yash in the lead role, along with Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

Box office collection in India: ₹1030.42 crore

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, this Telugu epic action film was released on April 28, 2017. It stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in the main roles.

Box office collection in India: ₹1234.1 crore

This Telugu action drama, directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. It was released on December 5, 2024.

Dhurandhar might cross ₹1000 crore, but beating Pushpa 2 seems tough.