Debinna Bonnerjee Reveals What It Was Like Having Her Girls On The Set For The First Time

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Popular television couple Debinna Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary was accompanied by their two little munchkins - Lianna and Divisha- during a shoot.

It was the first time that their daughters were on a set, leaving mom Debinna worried about how her kids might react to the new environment.

Sharing her experience of a day filled with excitement and nervousness, she shared a video on social media saying, "Every day of the shoot is different, but today my two little girls are coming to be my co-stars. Oh my god! To be honest, I was more anxious than excited. I couldn't even sleep well. All night long, I kept thinking about how it would happen, what would happen, how would they behave, how would I manage. But then I remembered that there is no rehearsal for life with kids. With them, life is a googly, and our job as mothers is to catch every ball with love and patience."

However, contrary to Debinna's worries, the girls ended up having a blast on the set, creating memories for a lifetime.

"And then that moment came. My kids, my cuddlies, for the first time on a professional set. They saw the camera, the lights, and I thought they might be nervous. But no, I was the one who was nervous. They were in full Bindas mode. Sometimes I was melting seeing them, sometimes I was running after them. And in between, my real motherly nervousness- what if they start crying, or might get clingy," she added.

This experience made Debinna realise that kids tend to surprise their parents from time to time.

"Today became special. Because this is not just their first shoot. This is also a new memory for me. A day that I will always want to remember", she concluded.