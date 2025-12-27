How New UAE Law Holds Digital Platforms Responsible For Online Child Safety

Experts have welcomed a new federal law by the UAE government on children's digital safety, saying it marks a major step towards protecting children from online risks while promoting the responsible use of technology.

The law, which applies to children under the age of 18, places clearer responsibilities on digital platforms, strengthens safeguards around children's data, and gives parents and caregivers greater support in navigating their children's online lives.

Mark Beedles, co-founder of AI wellbeing and mental health support platform Lumii, said the decree shifts children's online safety from being“optional to expected”.

“Platforms will need to offer safer defaults, clearer age-appropriate experiences and stronger limits on how children's data is used,” he said. While parents may notice slightly more friction at sign-up, such as age verification and parental involvement, Beedles said the trade-off is greater confidence in what children are accessing online.

He added that over time, the law is likely to reduce reliance on open, ad-driven platforms and increase trust in services designed specifically with child safety and wellbeing in mind.

Supporting parents

Beyond platform design, experts say the law also reshapes the role of parents. Kanessa Muluneh, founder and CEO of Rise of Fearless, said the new law practically raises the level of protection around children's online lives without changing what they enjoy or how they explore the internet.

“Children will still watch the content they enjoy and follow their favourite creators,” she said.“What changes is the safety net around that experience.”

Muluneh said the law gives parents clearer backing to intervene when online content becomes harmful, without requiring them to monitor screens constantly.“It improves the overall safety of children on the internet while giving parents more peace of mind,” she said.

She added that the move puts the responsibility where it belongs, on the platforms themselves.“For a long time, digital platforms had almost complete freedom,” she said.“They could step back and shift responsibility to individual content creators, but that approach does not work when children are involved. They now have a duty to actively monitor, moderate, and respond to harmful behaviour such as bullying, excessive foul language, or content that negatively affects young minds.”

Clear legal responsibilities

From a legal perspective, Bassem Ehab, Senior Associate at Habib Al Mulla and Partners, said the law introduces a structured and enforceable framework for child digital safety. According to him, a key feature is a platform classification system to be issued by the UAE Cabinet, which will determine age-based restrictions and child-protection measures.

“Digital platforms will be classified based on factors such as their nature, content, level of use, and potential impact on children,” he said.“This classification will determine the applicable age-based restrictions, child-protection measures and disclosure requirements.”

The law also mandates age-verification mechanisms, restricts the collection and commercial use of children's data, and prohibits children's access to betting and commercial games. Caregivers are required to reasonably monitor online activity and avoid exposing children to harmful or age-inappropriate content.

Recently, Lumii published a report examining how children's data is handled across traditional education technology platforms and newer AI-driven tools in the UAE, underscoring the country's strong legal foundation for safeguarding children's digital rights. It proposed a responsible EdTech model grounded in data minimisation, pseudonymisation, transparent processing, secure regional infrastructure, and strong human oversight.

Taken together, experts say the law is a step towards safer digital spaces for children and reflects the UAE's broader commitment to child protection.

(With inputs from Waad Barakat)