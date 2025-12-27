Marmi 2026 Set To Start On Jan 1 At Sbkhat Marmi Sealine Area

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The activities of the 17th edition of Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2026) will start on Thursday, Jan 1, and will continue until Jan 24 at Sabkhat Marmi in the Sealine area.

The festival is held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, and it is supported by the Social and Sports Activities Support Fund 'Daam'.

Muteb al-Qahtani, director of Championships at the Al-Qannas Qatari Society and chairman of the Marmi Festival, revealed that the Hadd Al-Tahaddi Championship will signal the launch of the festival on the evening of Jan 1, 2026, with the first group.

He explained that the championship is dedicated to Shaheen falcon chicks, where a homing pigeon and a falcon are released. If the falcon manages to catch or corner the pigeon at a specific location, it is declared the winner and falconer is awarded QR100,000, in addition to qualifying for the final to compete for a Lexus car. He noted that the number of groups in the Hadd Al-Tahaddi Championship for this edition is 18.

He added that the Hadd Al-Tahaddi Championship will continue with the second group on the following day, Jan 2. On the same day, the qualifying rounds of the Tal'a Championship for groups 1 to 5 will begin in the morning.

He explained that the championship features 30 groups and is based on the falcon's visual strength in spotting prey, as a houbara bustard is placed 2km from the falcon's location. The falcon that launches first, lands, and captures the prey qualifies. On Jan 3, the qualifiers for groups six to 10 will take place, while in the evening, the Promising Falconer Championship will be held in parallel with the qualifying rounds of the Saluki Race Championship.

The chairman of the Marmi Festival noted that the organising committee opened online registration for promising falconers on Dec 25 which will continue until 11pm on Jan 1, pointing out that the championship is open to the 6–15 age group. The competition will be in the Da'w event over a distance of 200m for the following categories: Tab'a and Shawayhina (wild or bred), and Qarmousha, Koubaj, and Wokri (wild or bred).

Al-Qahtani further stated that the Tal'a Championship qualifiers for groups 11 to 15 will take place on Jan 4, groups 16 to 20 on Jan 5, groups 21 to 25 on Jan 6, and groups 26 to 30 on Jan 7.

Immediately after the completion of the Tal'a Championship qualifiers, a draw will be conducted to determine the dates of the upcoming final rounds.

In addition, al-Qahtani explained that the Hadd Al-Tahaddi Championship will resume with Group 3 on Jan 4, Group 4 (Jan 5), Group 5 (Jan 6), Group 6 (Jan 7), Group 7 (Jan 8), Group 8 (Jan 9), Group 9 (Jan 10), Group 10 (Jan 11), Group 11 (Jan 12), Group 12 (Jan 13), Group 13 (Jan 14), Group 14 (Jan 15), Group 15 (Jan 16), Group 16 (Jan 18), Group 17 (Jan 19), and Group 18 (Jan 20).

He further noted that the Local Da'w Championship will be held on Jan 13. He explained that this competition measures the speed of falcons flying from the starting point to the finish line over a distance of 400m, which is a local distance.

He added that the Local Da'w Championship will begin on Jan 13 morning for the categories of Gyr-Shaheen chick and locally bred free falcon chick, followed by local production in all categories. On Jan 14, qualifiers will be held for the Gyr Qarnass and free falcon chick categories, while on Jan 15, qualifiers will be held for the Gyr-Shaheen Qarnass and Shaheen Qarnass categories. The Local Da'w finals will conclude with the Gyr chick and free falcon Qarnass categories on the morning of Jan 16.

He pointed out that the Saluki Race Championship final will take place on the evening of Saturday, Jan 17.

He also noted that the Local Da'w final for all categories will be held on the morning of Jan 19, while the International Da'w final will take place on Jan 20. He said registration details and categories for the international event will be announced soon.

Al-Qahtani added that the Hadd Al-Tahaddi Championship final will be held on the evening of Jan 23, while the Mazayin Championship (Falcon Beauty contest) will take place on Jan 24.

The festival aims to preserve the cultural and emotional values of this sport inherited from forefathers, in addition to its importance in Arab folk heritage literature, particularly in the Gulf and Qatari context.

