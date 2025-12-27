Place Vendome Celebrates Culinary Excellence As Restaurants Bag Taste Of Qatar Certification
The award ceremony was organised by Qatar Tourism (QT), highlighting culinary excellence across the country and recognising venues that meet the highest national standards in food quality, service, hygiene and overall guest experience.
Taste of Qatar is QT's official national restaurant rating and certification programme, developed to elevate culinary standards across the country. The certification is awarded following comprehensive evaluations that include mystery dining visits, service and food quality assessments, and strict hygiene and safety compliance in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health.
The certified outlets span upscale dining, casual dining, premium cafés and quick-service concepts, reinforcing Place Vendome's position as one of Qatar's leading lifestyle destinations for world-class dining, social experiences and everyday indulgence.
Mall manager Carole Sabbagha said:“This recognition from the prestigious Taste of Qatar programme reflects both the quality of our partners and our long-term commitment to delivering memorable, high-standard dining experiences as part of the Place Vendome journey.”
In upscale dining, Kumar at Place Vendome was recognised for its refined culinary experience, while the casual dining and quick-service category included Sushi Library, B+F, Amigos, Benihana, Oishi Sushi and Dave's Hot Chicken, alongside Adrift Anda at Le Royal Meridien Place Vendome Lusail. Together, these concepts contribute to a dynamic, all-day dining landscape that caters to families, social gatherings and destination-led visits.
Place Vendome's strong café culture was also acknowledged, with premium cafés such as Cafe Pouchkine, Volume Cafe, Creme & Butter and Maison Chaudun earning Taste of Qatar certification. This reinforces the destination's appeal as a place to meet, pause and socialise throughout the day. Quick-service cafes, including Soho Coffee Co. and Go-Ssip Café, were similarly recognised.Qatar Tourism service hygiene
