Qatar Clinch U-16 Team And Individual Gold At Gulf Golf Championship

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's national golf team claimed both the team and individual titles in the under-16 category at the Gulf Golf Championship, held at Ghala Golf Club in Muscat, Oman.

The youngsters delivered a consistent performance over three days to finish top of the team standings with a total score of +51 in one of the most competitive junior editions of the championship. Bahrain placed second after a close contest that went down to the final rounds, posting +59, while the United Arab Emirates finished third on +67.

In the individual event, Qatar's Daniel Sokolov stole the spotlight with a commanding display, securing the gold medal with an impressive overall score of -6. Sokolov finished well clear of his nearest challengers, underlining his promise and potential at both regional and continental levels.

Bahrain's Khalid Sadeeq took second place on +26, with Oman's Mohib al-Kathiri claiming third at +31. The Gulf Junior Golf Championship is regarded as a key event on the GCC sporting calendar, playing an important role in identifying and nurturing young talent and preparing future national team players. Ghala Golf Club, one of the region's most renowned courses, added a technical edge to the competition with a layout that demands precision and consistency.

Qatar Golf Association president and head of the Qatari delegation Hamad Abdullah al-Mana expressed pride in the achievement. Al-Mana added that the result reflects the QGA's continued commitment to junior development and its long-term strategy of building competitive national teams capable of achieving success at Gulf, regional and international levels.

Ghala Golf Club Gulf Golf Championship