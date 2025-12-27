Artemiev Stuns Carlsen, Shares Lead With Niemann

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Grandmasters Vladislav Artemiev and Hans Niemann share the lead at the 2025 FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship after day two, each scoring 7.5 points from nine games at the Sports and Events Complex of Qatar University in Doha Saturday. Four rounds will be played today in the Open section before a champion is decided.

A half-point behind are four players: Magnus Carlsen, who bounced back after his first loss of the tournament to Artemiev in round seven; Alexey Sarana, undefeated so far; 14-year-old GM Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus; and Nodirbek Abdusattorov, who completed a hat-trick by defeating World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju in the last round Saturday.

Artemiev had a remarkable day, opening with a victory over Arjun Erigaisi before inflicting Carlsen's sole defeat in nine rounds - a tactical masterpiece that saw the World No 1 blade-->

Carlsen initially refused a draw offer from Artemiev but looked increasingly frustrated as his position looked worse and he eventually resigned.

As he walked off Carlsen lost his cool as the Norwegian was seen shoving aside a cameraperson pursuing him to record his reaction. As soon as the match got over, Carlsen was seen shaking his opponent's hands, grabbing his blazer, and teeing off furiously. The FIDE cameraperson walked with him for a bit, only to see Carlsen turn towards him and slap the camera away, although it didn't stop the former from following the chess blade-->

Carlsen was the subject of hushed murmurs on day one of the competition itself when he reportedly made officials and players wait, as the start of the Championship got delayed.

Meanwhile, Artemiev's remaining two games against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Sarana lasted for a total of 38 moves and were rather uneventful games - the latter with its 10 moves, of course, far more staid as compared to the somewhat imbalanced game against Vachier-Lagrave.

Niemann also impressed, scoring three wins, starting with a victory over Indian wonderkid Goutham Krishna and following with key wins against Le Quang Liem and Alexander Shimanov. His creative pawn gambit in the Scandinavian Defense almost backfired but he quickly regained his advantage, converting flawlessly in equal blade-->

Magnus Carlsen of Norway reacts during his match against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France at FIDE World Rapid Championship at the Sports and Events Complex at Qatar University in Doha Saturday. Russian Grandmaster Vladislav Artemiev had a remarkable day, opening with a victory over Arjun Erigaisi before inflicting Magnus Carlsen's sole defeat in nine rounds.

India's young star Gukesh, initially modest about his prospects, has impressed with his resilience so far in the tournament, staying just one point behind the leaders along with Arjun Erigaisi (6.5 points) and 12 others, even as his compatriots R Praggnanandhaa and Nihal Sarin (both on six points) dropped to joint 20th. During the sixth round, Gukesh, playing black, faced a strong challenge from Anish Giri. Despite being cornered by the Dutch Grandmaster's superior rook formation, Gukesh managed to secure a draw in 57 moves. He then drew with former European champion Alexey Sarana before winning against Spaniard David Anton in the day's penultimate round.

Gukesh's only defeat came when he blundered on the 34th move with white against former world rapid champion Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan.

Humpy Catches Zhu in Women's Rapid

In the women's event, reigning rapid champion Koneru Humpy of India caught up with Zhu Jiner of China, both sitting on 6.5 points after eight rounds.

Humpy surged to the top after winning three games and drawing one in round eight against Aleksandra Goryachkina in what was a topsy-turvy game. Humpy was quite dangerous with the Black pieces. In round 6, she won a game in Black after Yana Zhapova had a winning advantage

After winning a comfortable White game in round 7 against Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, Humpy almost repeated her success against Goryachkina as she was lost at some point, but found a way to keep the game going and eventually end up in a winning position. Unfortunately for Humpy, she missed multiple chances to convert and had to settle for a blade-->

Owing to her 4/4 start, Zhu Jiner decided to play pragmatically Saturday and drew her first three games by using some very solid, if not somewhat unambitious, opening lines.

By doing so, she got her games against Aleksandra Goryachkina, Nino Batsiashvili, and Mariya Muzychuk out of the way, and with some renewed energy, she was able to defeat Divya Deshmukh in an endgame.

There are nine players on 6/8, just a half point behind the two leaders. These players are Aleksandra Goryachkina, Lei Tingjie, Kateryna Lagno, Harika Dronavalli, Mariya Muzychuk, Afruza Khamdamova, Nino Batsiashvili, Meri Arabidze, Bat-Erdene Mungunzul and Chen Yining.

Vladislav Artemiev Hans Niemann 2025 FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship