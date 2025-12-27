Sayyar Scores Brace As Bottom-Placed Shahania Stun Leaders Gharafa

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Bottom-placed Al Shahania produced a stunning upset as they swept aside league leaders Al Gharafa 3-0 at Al Khor Stadium Saturday, on the resumption of the Qatar Stars League following the international break.

Shahania wasted no time in making their intentions clear, taking the lead as early as the fourth minute when Mohammed Bader Sayyar found the net. The early goal rattled Gharafa, and while the leaders pushed forward in search of an equaliser, they were caught out again as Sayyar struck for a second time in the 22nd minute to give his side a commanding advantage.

The underdogs maintained their control after the break and sealed a memorable victory in the 64th minute, when Lotfi Rabah Madjer added the third goal to cap a dominant performance. The win lifted Shahania's points tally to seven, moving them up to 11th place, while Gharafa remained top of the standings on 25 points despite the defeat. Gharafa have played a game more than second-placed Al Shamal, but they also have a four point cushion at the top.

Speaking after the match, Shahania goalscorer Madjer praised his team's confidence and commitment.“We entered the match believing in ourselves, and every player delivered,” he said.“We showed that Al Shahania are a respectable team capable of competing with any side in the league.”

Madjer also credited the coach's half-time instructions for maintaining their intensity.“The coach asked us to continue with the same approach we showed in the first half, and we stuck to the plan. We hope to carry this performance forward in the coming matches.”

Al Shahania Al Gharafa Qatar Stars League