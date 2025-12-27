Priyanka Chopra Captures Some Precious Moments Of Little Malti Enjoying The Snow Season

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Global sensation Priyanka Chopra seems to be making the most of the Holiday season with her loved ones in the U.S. Taking a short break from her work commitments, she is spending time with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas.

In her latest post, PeeCee was seen capturing her little bundle of joy enjoying the snow season.

Priyanka uploaded a video on her Instagram handle, where she and Malti were seen taking a stroll around the snow-clad city. Dressed in a white coat and pants, the little munchkin looked adorable as she twinned with her mom, who looked as stylish as ever in a beanie.

Seeing snow, Malti was unable to contain her excitement and was seen running on the snow-covered path while holding her mother's hand.

“0 visibility but...joy at a 100% (sic),” Priyanka captioned the post.

PeeCee dropped another post sharing a couple of happy moments with Malti and her mother, Madhu Chopra.

From posing with her mom, to going on a drive in the snow, to little Malti sitting next to the fire to tackle the cold, Priyanka's post gave out wholesome holiday vibes.

PeeCee further dropped a clip of Malti getting delighted after seeing her footsteps on the snow-clad path.

Priyanka captioned the post,“Proof that sometimes happiness falls from the sky.”

Before entering the Holiday mode, Priyanka came to Mumbai to shoot for the first episode of "The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show" season 4.

Interacting with host Kapil Sharma, Priyanka revealed that her daughter Malti loves the idea of 'Indian Princess'.

“Whenever she wears Ghagra Choli, she calls herself an Indian princess. She loves her bindi, bangles, and accessories,” shared Priyanka.

To this, Navjyot Singh Sidhu remarked,“A queen's daughter will obviously call herself a princess,” referring to Priyanka as the queen.