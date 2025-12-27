DMK's Kanimozhi Alleges New Act Alters MGNREGA's Employment Goal

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi on Saturday alleged that the basic objective of providing 100-day employment has not been ensured in the newly passed VB G RAM-G act, which was earlier the criterion in the MGNREGA law. The DMK MP claimed that not only has the name of the MGNREGA Act been changed, but its nature has also been altered. "The basic objective of providing 100 days of employment is no longer being ensured. In many places, only 40 days of work are being provided instead of 100. Not only has the name of the scheme been changed, but its very nature has also been altered. Even the authority to decide how many people can be provided with work has been taken away." Kanimozhi told reporters.

President Approves New Rural Employment Bill

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday gave assent to the Viksit Bharat--Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Bill, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the transformation of rural employment policy, as per a release by the President's Secretariat.

Congress Announces 'Save MNREGA' Campaign

Earlier on Saturday, after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the party will launch a nationwide 'Save MNREGA' campaign from January 5, making the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) the central focus of a mass movement.

Speaking to the media, Kharge said that party leaders took an oath during the meeting to protect MNREGA and oppose any attempt to weaken or alter the scheme. "In the meeting, we took an oath. We decided to launch a massive movement across the country, making the MNREGA scheme the central point. Indian National Congress party, taking a leading role, will launch the MNREGA Save Campaign from January 5th," Kharge said.

About the VB-G RAM G Act

The Act enhances the statutory wage employment guarantee to 125 days per financial year for rural households. It seeks to advance empowerment, inclusive growth, convergence of development initiatives and saturation-based delivery, thereby strengthening the foundation for a prosperous, resilient and self-reliant Rural Bharat.

The Act replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with a modern statutory framework that enhances livelihood security and is aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. (ANI)

