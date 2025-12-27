Proud Father Suniel Shetty Says 'It's Your Time Now' In A Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Ahan Shetty

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Suniel Shetty was unable to contain his emotions as his actor son Ahan Shetty turned a year older on Sunday.

Expressing his pride in the man Ahan has turned out to be and continues to become, Suniel penned on his official Instagram handle, "Nothing fills my heart more than watching you step into your own with grace and grit. So proud of the man you have become and all that awaits you. (sic)"

The 'Dhadkan' actor even told his son that it is finally his time to shine now.

"And let me tell you one thing. The clock has quietly changed hands...and it's your time now. Happy Birthday my son @ahan", he concluded.

On the professional front, Ahan is all set to take his father's legacy ahead with his next,“Border 2”, where he will be seen essaying the role of a Navy officer.

Refreshing your memory, Suniel played a crucial role in the original drama "Border".

Speaking during the recently held teaser launch event for "Border 2", Ahan disclosed the advice he received from his father as he was preparing for the drama.

Ahan revealed that his father's advice helped him stay grounded and focused during the shoot of the much-anticipated sequel.

Ahan stated,“Obviously, physicality wise I had to change a bit. But again, like Papa had said, just be honest. Just be yourself. Not that I am playing myself, but just go out there, enjoy yourself. Don't think too much about what people have to say. And don't compare it to Border 1. That was the most important.”

Made under the direction of Anurag Singh,“Border 2” also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa in crucial roles, along with others.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, "Border 2" is expected to reach the cinema halls on 23 January 2026.