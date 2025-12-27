403
UN Envoy Affirms Importance Of Saudi-Emirati Mediation For De-Escalation In Yemen
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- UN Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg underlined Saturday the importance of the ongoing Saudi-Emirati mediation efforts to de-escalate tensions in eastern Yemen.
In a statement posted on his official X account, Grundberg reiterated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for restraint, de-escalation, and dialogue.
He urged all parties to avoid any actions that could further complicate the situation.
He stressed that he would continue cooperation with the relevant Yemeni parties and regional partners to defuse the tension and advance towards a comprehensive and inclusive political solution to the conflict in Yemen. (end)
