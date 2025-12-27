Crypto Search Volume Dips Slightly Below 1-Year High - What's Next?

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Cryptocurrency Sentiment Remains Dour as Search Volumes Reach One-Year Lows

As 2025 draws to a close, Google search interest in the term“crypto” has plummeted to its lowest level in over a year, signaling waning retail investor enthusiasm. The decline in online searches parallels continued turmoil in the crypto market, exacerbated by recent high-profile crashes and a general atmosphere of fear among participants.



Global search interest for“crypto” drops to a 12-month low, indicating diminished retail interest.

Market sentiment remains in“fear,” with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index at a low of 10, reflecting extreme investor caution.

October's market crash triggered significant liquidations, with some assets plunging nearly 99% in a single day. Despite stabilization around $80,000 to $90,000, Bitcoin 's price remains subdued amid persistent bearish sentiment.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: none

Sentiment: Bearish

Price impact: Negative. Ongoing low search interest and market fear reinforce bearish conditions, weighing on asset prices.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. While sentiment remains cautious, potential for short-term stabilization exists amidst broader market uncertainty.

Market context: The crypto sector continues to grapple with the fallout from October's flash crash, which has led to prolonged investor hesitation.

Market Overview

Global interest in cryptocurrencies, as measured by Google searches, has fallen to a 12-month low of 26, just above the recent nadir of 24. US search volumes mirror this trend, dropping to a one-year low of 26, reflecting widespread skepticism among retail investors.

Notably, industry figures such as Mario Nawfal have voiced concerns over retail engagement. Nawfal remarked,“There is close to no retail interest in crypto right now. After the Trump -Melania memecoin drama, it seems retail lost a lot of faith in the space.” This sentiment underscores the erosion of confidence following the collapse of memecoins tied to prominent figures, which have since declined over 90% from their peaks.

The lack of retail interest is further reinforced by the persistent bearish mood, which has not eased even months after October's catastrophic market crash. The event caused nearly $20 billion in leveraged liquidations and wiped out some altcoins by as much as 99% in a single day. Consequently, Bitcoin, which soared above $125,000 earlier this year, has retreated to below $80,000 and remains within a narrow trading range of $80,000-$90,000.

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index shows investor sentiment at a year low, indicating caution amidst continued market volatility. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index recently registered a low of 10 in November, characterizing investor sentiment as“extreme fear.” Currently, the index stands at 28, signaling a slight shift toward cautious optimism but still reflecting prevalent apprehension among market participants.

