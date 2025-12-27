How 'Skinny' Fed Accounts Protect Crypto Users From Debanking - Lummis

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Introduction

U.S. lawmakers and industry insiders are witnessing a potential shift in how the federal banking system interacts with cryptocurrency firms. A recent proposal from Federal Reserve officials aims to grant crypto and fintech companies access to“skinny” master accounts, signaling a move toward more inclusive payment infrastructure and a departure from aggressive banking restrictions previously associated with Operation Chokepoint 2.0.



The Federal Reserve is considering providing crypto firms with restricted access to master accounts, a step toward more open banking services.

Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis supports the proposal, emphasizing it would mitigate Operation Chokepoint 2.0 and foster innovation in payments.

Operation Chokepoint 2.0 was reportedly a concerted effort to block banking services to crypto companies; multiple founders reported debanking despite regulatory orders against such practices. This development signals a possible regulatory shift in the U.S., with officials recognizing crypto as a vital part of future financial systems.

Market Context

As the U.S. regulatory environment evolves, increased openness toward crypto banking access reflects broader efforts to integrate blockchain technology into mainstream finance, aligning with global trends of financial innovation.

The Future of Crypto Banking

Recently, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller proposed a framework that would allow crypto and fintech startups to access“skinny” master accounts, akin to those used by traditional banks but with specific restrictions. The initiative aims to dismantle remnants of Operation Chokepoint 2.0, which was characterized as a targeted campaign to cut off banking services to crypto businesses. Over 30 founders have reported being debanked under this operation, despite regulatory orders from the Trump administration explicitly prohibiting such actions without lawful cause.

Governor Waller delivers a speech at the Payments Innovation Conference. Source: Federal Reserve

Despite a presidential order prohibiting debanking without just cause, crypto entrepreneurs like Jack Mallers, CEO of Bitcoin payments firm Strike, reported being debanked by JPMorgan Chase without explanation. Mallers recounted,“Every time I asked them why, they said the same thing: 'We aren't allowed to tell you.'” In addition, JPMorgan froze the bank accounts of stablecoin startups BlindPay and Kontigo in December, citing alleged exposure to sanctioned jurisdictions.

The shifting stance from regulators and legislators suggests an acknowledgment of cryptocurrency's role in future financial infrastructure. The proposed framework by the Federal Reserve could pave the way for more equitable access to banking services for crypto firms, fostering innovation and competition in the evolving digital economy.

