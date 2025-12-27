Attention Flyers! Air India Warns Flight Operations May Impact In These Cities Amid Dense Fog Forecast, Issues Advisory

MENAFN - Live Mint)Tata Group-owned Air India issued an official travel advisory for its passengers on Saturday, 27 December 2025, and said that the flight operations of the airline are expected to be impacted due to dense fog and less visibility across several airports in the country.

Northern airports of the country, like those of Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Varanasi, are expected to potentially witness flight disruptions.

“Dense fog with reduced visibility is forecast for parts of northern India, including cities like Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Varanasi, tomorrow morning,” Air India said in its recent post.“This may impact flight operations to and from these cities.”

Air India's plans

Air India also assured its passengers that the company has taken 'proactive steps' to minimise the flight disruptions, but in case people face any unexpected delays, diversions, or cancellations, then the ground staff will assist them.

“We have taken proactive steps to minimise disruptions (learn more at here ). However, in the event of unexpected delays, diversions, or cancellations, please rest assured that our ground colleagues remain available to assist you,” the company said in its post.

According to the official website, Air India has prepared itself with crew readiness, aircraft readiness, station readiness, scheduled planning, and monitoring plans, etc, for any potential flight disruptions.

Air India advised its passengers who will be flying on Sunday, 28 December 2025, to check the latest update of their flight status before leaving for the airport. The company also told the people to keep some extra time in hand for the journey to the airport due to the fog situation.

“If you are flying with us tomorrow, we recommend checking your flight status here before heading to the airport and allowing extra time for your journey,” said Air India in its post.

Here's the direct link to check your Air India flight status

The company also apologgied for the inconvenience to its passengers if any form of discruption occurs due to the dense fog weather in the northern region of the country.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused by the weather disruptions and thank you for your patience and understanding,” said Air India.