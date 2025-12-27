Prof., Dr., Mr., Ms.: Why Kashmir Needs Clear Academic Titles

Representational Photo

By Dr. Ashraf Zainabi

In our colleges and universities, words carry weight, and titles carry even more.

ADVERTISEMENT

They signal knowledge, responsibility, and position.

But in higher education here, a surprisingly persistent confusion has grown around simple academic prefixes: Prof., Dr., Mr., and Ms.

What seems like a small matter of naming is undermining clarity, credibility, and academic integrity.

Take“Professor,” for example.

In many classrooms, teachers with a postgraduate degree or NET/SET qualification are casually addressed as Professor. Sometimes it's out of courtesy, sometimes habit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over time, the prefix creeps onto seminar banners, invitation cards, social media posts, and public discussions.

It may feel harmless, but academically, it is wrong.

Under India's higher education rules, including those that govern Jammu and Kashmir,“Professor” is a formal academic rank.

A person becomes a Professor only through an official appointment or promotion approved by a university or the government, following University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

Without such an appointment, the title“Prof.” has no official standing.

Even NET qualification is widely misunderstood.

Clearing NET only makes someone eligible to apply for an Assistant Professor position. It does not confer rank.

And a PhD, while a significant achievement, does not automatically make one a Professor.

A person may hold a doctorate for years and still remain an Assistant or Associate Professor. Rank is a matter of institutional process than personal achievement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prefix“Dr.” works differently.

Anyone with a recognized PhD can rightfully use Dr., whether they are permanent staff, on contract, or even currently unemployed.

Dr. is tied to individual academic achievement, while Professor is tied to institutional appointment.