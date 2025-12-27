Over 800 children will receive skating and ice hockey training

Leh: Royal Enfield Social Mission will roll out the ​'Learn to Play (LTP) Coaching Programme 2025–26​' in Ladakh, continuing its involvement in grassroots ice hockey development in the region. The initiative, part of ​'Royal Enfield Ice Hockey Season 3​', aims to train more than 800 children aged between 6 and 15 years across 23 villages, expanding from the 10 villages covered last year.

Ice hockey has traditionally been part of Ladakh's winter culture, with frozen lakes and streams serving as natural skating surfaces. The region also hosts one of India's highest skating rinks, located at an altitude of 3,483 metres. The LTP programme seeks to build on these conditions by providing structured coaching and access to basic training during the winter months.

The season-long programme began in November 2025 with a Basic Coaches Training Camp in Dehradun, led by coach Darryl Easson, and is scheduled to conclude in March 2026. During peak winter, eight-day coaching modules will be conducted in participating villages. Training sessions will be led by 24 local coaches who have previously undergone coach development programmes.

The curriculum focuses on skating fundamentals and basic ice hockey skills, with emphasis on balance, coordination and game awareness. Alongside technical training, the programme also aims to promote teamwork and discipline among young participants.

Royal Enfield ​Boosts ​Grassroots ​Ice ​Hockey ​​i​n Ladakh

This year's edition will cover villages across Nyoma, Durbuk, Kargil, Nubra, Zanskar, Khaltse and Leh blocks. Preparatory work, including coordination with village representatives and equipment planning, is currently underway.