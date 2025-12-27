War Update: 62 Clashes On Front Line Since Morning, Most Active Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, updating the situation as of 16:00 on Saturday, December 27.

Russian artillery again shelled border settlements, including Rohizne, Ulanove, and Hirky in the Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 62 shellings.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian defensive positions four times near Starytsia, Vovchansk, Prylipka, and towards Hryhorivka. One clash is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian army attacked six times near Serednie, Novoselivka, and towards Druzheliubivka, Stavky, and Drobysheve. Ukrainian forces have already stopped two attempts by the enemy to advance. Fighting continues in four locations.

In the Sloviansk sector, a battle is currently ongoing near Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions twice near Vasiukivka and Predtechyne.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Russian army launched 12 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, and towards Sofiivka and Stepanivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the invaders made 19 attempts to push back Ukrainian defenders from current positions near Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards Nove Shakhove, Dorozhnye, Rodynske, and Hryshyne. One battle is ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked seven times near Yalta, Vyshneve, Pryvilne, Rybne, and towards Andriivka-Klevtsove. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders have already stopped three enemy advance attempts near Huliaipole and Bilohiria. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian forces repelled one enemy attack near Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

On other frontlines, the situation has not changed significantly.

As Ukrinform reported, soldiers of the 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces repelled a Russian assault near Volodymyrivka in the Donetsk region, destroying two armored personnel carriers and neutralizing seven enemy infantrymen.