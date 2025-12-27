Kuleba: Over 40% Of Kyiv's Buildings Without Electricity And Heat

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Vice Prime Minister for Ukraine's Recovery – Minister for Development of Communities and Territories, Oleksii Kuleba, stated this on Telegram.

He noted that despite constant air raid alerts, all communal and emergency services are continuously working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy strikes.

Specifically, to restore Kyiv and Kyiv region's energy systems, work is being carried out in an intensified mode, with clear coordination between central and local authorities.

"The unprecedented attack on critical infrastructure led to temporary power outages and left over 40% of residential buildings in Kyiv and part of Obukhiv district without heating. Additional repair crews have been mobilized to restore heat to people's homes as quickly as possible," he emphasized.

According to him, despite the threat of repeated strikes, specialists have already restored water supply in Kyiv and the region.

Russia launches nearly 500 drones and 40 missiles at Ukraine – Zelensky

In the Kyiv region, alternative power sources are partially in use, and system reboots are ongoing. Gradually, water pressure is being normalized.

"The enemy is deliberately targeting civil infrastructure, trying to deprive people of basic living conditions during the cold winter period," Kuleba stressed.

He also noted that for residents temporarily left without heating and electricity, points of invincibility have been set up where people can warm up, charge gadgets, and receive basic assistance and information.

"Despite the scale of the attacks, we are doing everything possible to minimize the consequences and promptly restore infrastructure," he concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, according to the Ministry of Energy, more than 500,000 consumers in Kyiv and Kyiv region were left without electricity due to Russia's combined attack. Additionally, over 22,000 consumers in the Chernihiv region remain without power.

Ukrinform photos available for purchase here