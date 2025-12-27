Energy Workers Restore Electricity To 50,000 Houses In Kyiv Region After Massive Attack
"The enemy caused serious damage to the region's energy infrastructure. Repairs will take time," the message reads.
The company specified that emergency outages are still in effect in Brovary, Boryspil, and Vyshhorod districts of Kyiv region.
Currently, DTEK crews are working continuously to restore electricity to all homes as quickly as possible.Read also: Over 500,000 consumers without power in Kyiv region, over 22,000 in Chernihiv
As Ukrinform reported, according to the Ministry of Energy, over 500,000 consumers in Kyiv and Kyiv region were left without power following the Russian combined attack.
