Arab League To Hold Emergency Meeting Over Israel's Recognition Of Somaliland

Cairo, Dec. 27 (Petra) – The League of Arab States announced it will hold an emergency meeting at the level of permanent representatives on Sunday to discuss developments related to Israel's declaration recognizing the so-called "Somaliland," at the request of the State of Somalia and with the support of Arab member states.The meeting will reaffirm the Arab world's categorical rejection of any unilateral measures or decisions that would undermine the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the unity of its territory and will stress commitment to the principles of international law and the relevant resolutions of the League of Arab States and the African Union.The meeting will also discuss ways to strengthen the unified Arab position in confronting this step and to affirm full solidarity with Somalia and support for its legitimate institutions in a manner that contributes to maintaining security and stability in the region.