Amiri Diwan Thanks Mourners For Paying Respects To Late Sheikha Maali Al-Sabah

2025-12-27 03:07:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- On behalf of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad AlJaber Al-Sabah and the gracious Al-Sabah Family, the Amiri Diwan extended on Saturday gratitude to all citizens and expats who offered condolences over the demise of Sheikha Maali Mohammad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The Amiri Diwan prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow His mercy upon the deceased's soul and grant her the highest place in Paradise. (end)
