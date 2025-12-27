Racetrac Announces The Passing Of Carl Bolch, Jr.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta, Dec. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of RaceTrac's long-time leader and Chairman Emeritus, Carl Bolch, Jr. A beloved husband, father and leader, Bolch possessed an entrepreneurial spirit and strong work ethic, inspiring all he came in contact with throughout his life.

Bolch began his storied career with RaceTrac, a family business founded by his father, in 1967. He revolutionized the convenience store industry, introducing self-service gas stations in the South as well as pay at the pump technology. In 1976, Bolch moved the company's headquarters to Atlanta, Georgia, and in 1979 the RaceTrac brand was born.

From the beginning of his convenience store journey, Bolch was always humble, staying connected to the in-store experience by continuing to work in and visit RaceTrac stores even while he moved up into management roles and five-decade tenure as CEO. He remained on the Board of Directors as Executive Chairman until February 2024.

Bolch's vision enabled RaceTrac to become Georgia's third largest privately held company and 22nd largest in the U.S. RaceTrac's retail brands now include more than 800 RaceTrac® and RaceWay® retail locations, approximately 1,200 Gulf® branded locations, and more than 445 Potbelly® neighborhood sandwich shops throughout the United States.

We will share more details on Bolch's career and legacy at RaceTrac in the coming days, including his philanthropic legacy.

All media inquiries can be directed to Renee Spurlin, ....

###

CONTACT: Renee Spurlin...