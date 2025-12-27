Russian Strikes Cut Power To More Than 1 Million Homes In Kyiv Region

Russian strikes that were carried out on Saturday cut power to more than a million homes in and around the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, energy company DTEK said.

"Kyiv has experienced extensive power outages as a result of a massive missile attack by Russia on December 27," the company said in a post to social media.

"Energy crews from DTEK are working to restore electricity as air raids continue to sound," it added.