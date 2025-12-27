Dubai: Centuries-Old Trees Worth Millions To Be Replanted At New Residential Project

Ancient olive trees, some up to 2,500 years old and costing as much as Dh1 million each, are set to be replanted in Dubai as part of a residential development, according to the project's developer.

The centuries-old Mediterranean olive trees are being sourced from Spain and Italy and will form part of landscaping plans at Keturah Reserve, a residential project located in Mohammed Bin Rashid City's District 7 in Meydan.

The developer, MAG, said the trees will be transported using specialised cargo methods and replanted using heritage preservation techniques to help them adapt to Dubai's climate. Olive trees can live for several thousand years and are considered among the longest-living cultivated plants in the world.

The company said the decision to introduce mature olive trees aligns with research linking natural elements in residential environments to improved wellbeing. A peer-reviewed study published earlier this year found that residents living in homes designed with strong connections to nature reported higher satisfaction levels and improved mental wellbeing, alongside reduced stress.

According to the developer, the olive trees will be integrated into landscaped open spaces across the site, alongside low-rise residential buildings. The project includes apartments, townhouses and villas, with layouts designed to maximise natural light and airflow.

Talal M. Al Gaddah, founder and chief executive of the Keturah luxury brand, said the trees were intended to provide both environmental and symbolic value, citing their historical significance and longevity.

Keturah Reserve is being developed on a 405,543-square-metre site. Handovers are scheduled to begin in phases, starting in 2027 and continuing into early 2028, according to the project timeline.