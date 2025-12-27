Abu Dhabi Police Warn Against Fines For Unsafe Use Of Trailers To Transport Bikes

UAE residents who use trailers of all types and sizes to transport motorcycles, bicycles or quad bikes in an unsafe way will face fines, Abu Dhabi Police have warned on Saturday.

Failure to comply with safety regulations can result in fines ranging from Dh400 to Dh1,000, depending on the violation, and Abu Dhabi Police have emphasised that strict traffic monitoring will be carried out to ensure compliance and protect public safety.

In order to use a trailer for transporting such vehicles, the following should be kept in mind:



Fixing a rear number plate on the trailer as a third plate

Equipping the trailer with lights and warning signals, using the vehicle and trailer's hazard indicators

Ensure the trailer also has warning stickers and reflectors.

Drivers must remain in the right lane at all times to guarantee the safety of both the vehicle and the trailer. The trailer's width must not exceed 260 centimeters, and its length must not exceed that of the towing vehicle

The police force said that towing a vehicle, boat, or cart without meeting safety and security requirements is a violation that is punishable by a fine of Dh1,000 while not having lights at the rear or sides of the trailer is a violation that carries a fine of Dh500. Article 27(b) of the Federal Traffic Law stipulates a fine of Dh400 for actions that may lead to“obscuring the vehicle's license plate numbers.”

The latest reminder from authorities in the Capital comes as a part of the“Our Winter is Safe and Fun” campaign, the police added.