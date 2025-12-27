Dubai: Free Entry To Hatta Honey Festival 10Th Edition To Host Workshops, Kids Play Areas

As part of the #HattaWinter initiative, Dubai Municipality has announced the return of the Hatta Honey Festival, one of the region's most anticipated community and agritourism events that celebrates local honey production and Hatta's distinctive natural and rural heritage.

Running until 31 December 2025 at Hatta Hall, the free-entry festival brings together beekeepers, producers, and honey enthusiasts from across the UAE.

This year's edition features more than 50 indoor booths dedicated to beekeepers and honey producers, alongside 10 outdoor booths for retail concepts and family-run businesses.

Visitors can enjoy interactive workshops, educational activities, and live performances and explore indoor and outdoor zones, including dedicated areas for children's games and activities, along with four food and beverage trucks.

By bringing together production, learning, tasting, and retail experiences in one destination, the Festival supports Dubai Municipality's efforts to position Hatta as a leading eco- and agri-tourism hub.

Organised under the comprehensive plan to develop the Hatta region, the festival supports the diversification of the local economy, empowers Emirati entrepreneurs, and fosters sustainable investment in agriculture and small-scale industries, all while maintaining the highest standards of product quality and safety.