Newsroom Panama Quick Reads For December 27 & 28 Of 2025

The number of tourists - defined as those who stay in the country from one day to less than 12 months - reached 1.71 million, representing a growth of 10.1% compared to the 1.55 million recorded in the first nine months of 2024.

Panama Enters 2026 with Fiscal Weaknesses Despite Increased Tax Revenue

Javier Mitre, a tax attorney, indicates that the major challenge for 2026 will be achieving fiscal sustainability without eroding the country's competitiveness.“Panama faces internal and external pressures to increase revenue, but its room for maneuver is limited.”

Panama Government Proposes Mandatory Ethanol in Gasoline and Tax Changes to Fuel

The Minister of the Presidency, Juan Carlos Orillac pictured above, presented a bill to the full Assembly to amend articles of Law 42 of April 20, 2011, and the Tax Code, necessary for granting permits for the Biofuels Program and regarding taxes. Bill 443 proposes to make the blending of ethanol in gasoline mandatory, prioritize domestic production, and modify fuel consumption taxes.