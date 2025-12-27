Govt Imposes Five-Year Anti-Dumping Duty On Chinese R-134A & Vietnamese Calcium Carbonate Imports

MENAFN - KNN India)Following a Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) investigation, the government has imposed a five-year anti-dumping duty on Chinese R-134a (tetrafluoroethane), according to an official notification.

The probe found that Chinese exports of tetrafluoroethane were priced below fair market levels, causing material injury to domestic manufacturers.

The duty is calculated as the difference between specified reference prices-ranging from USD 4,423 to USD 4,583 per metric ton for six identified Chinese producers, and USD 5,251 per metric ton for other producers-and the actual landed value, applicable only when the landed price is lower.

Tetrafluoroethane is widely used in automobile air conditioners, home refrigerators, plastic foam blowing, cleaning solvents, and as a propellant for pharmaceuticals and air dryers.

The DGTR concluded that imports at below-market prices were undercutting domestic prices, justifying the imposition of the anti-dumping duty to safeguard domestic industry.

In a separate move, the government imposed an anti-dumping duty on imports of Calcium Carbonate Filler Masterbatch from Vietnam for a period of five years.

DGTR's investigation revealed that these imports were also priced below normal levels, causing material injury to local manufacturers.

Calcium Carbonate Filler Masterbatch is a concentrated additive used in plastics production.

The anti-dumping duty ranges from USD 31.58 to USD 75 per metric ton, as notified by the Ministry of Finance, aiming to protect domestic producers from unfair pricing practices.

