Delhi Customs Holds CCFC Meeting To Review Trade Facilitation Measures

MENAFN - KNN India)The Customs Clearance Facilitation Committee (CCFC) meeting was convened by Delhi Customs at the Kalpana Chawla Conference Hall, Indira Gandhi International Airport, under the chairmanship of the Chief Commissioner of Customs, Delhi Zone.

The meeting brought together a wide range of stakeholders involved in the customs clearance process.

Participants included partner government agencies such as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Plant Quarantine authorities and the Drug Controller, as well as trade bodies including the Customs Broker Fraternity, ASSOCHAM and the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC). Custodians, importers, exporters and departmental officers were also present.

Focus on Policy Initiatives and Implementation

During the deliberations, recent policy and digital initiatives introduced by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) were reviewed, with emphasis on their implementation within the Delhi Customs Zone.

Stakeholders highlighted operational challenges, which were discussed in detail, leading to a set of actionable outcomes aimed at strengthening facilitation and improving operational efficiency.

The collaborative and transparent conduct of the meeting was noted by participants as helping to build confidence in customs processes and enhance coordination across the export-import (EXIM) community.

Commitment to Ease of Doing Business

The Delhi Customs Zone reiterated its commitment to promoting ease of doing business and advancing trade facilitation within the legal framework. It emphasised that its approach is guided by the principles of transparency, accessibility and efficiency, which are intended to support open engagement and trust between customs authorities and stakeholders.

Looking ahead, Delhi Customs said that improving ease of doing business is an ongoing process that requires sustained cooperation among customs authorities, partner agencies, custodians and the trading community.

(KNN Bureau)