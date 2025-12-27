Electronics Production Rises From Rs 1.9 Lakh Cr To Rs 11.3 Lakh Cr In A Decade: Ashwini Vaishnaw

MENAFN - KNN India)India's electronics production has increased nearly sixfold and exports have risen eightfold over the past 11 years, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said, citing government data.

Electronic goods production rose from Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014–15 to Rs 11.3 lakh crore in 2024–25, while exports increased from Rs 0.38 lakh crore to Rs 3.3 lakh crore during the same period, the minister said in a series of posts on social media platform X.

PLI Scheme Drives Manufacturing Expansion

According to the minister, the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing (LSEM) has attracted investments of over Rs 13,475 crore and supported production worth Rs 9.8 lakh crore.

He said the electronics manufacturing sector has generated around 25 lakh jobs over the past decade, with more than 1.3 lakh jobs created in the last five years under the PLI scheme alone, reported ANI.

Vaishnaw said both global and domestic manufacturers have participated in the expansion, with electronics emerging as India's third-largest export category, up from seventh position earlier.

Mobile Manufacturing Scales Up

The minister highlighted rapid growth in mobile phone manufacturing, noting that India is now the world's second-largest mobile manufacturing country.

The number of mobile manufacturing units has increased from two in 2014–15 to about 300 currently. He said 99.2 per cent of mobile handsets sold in India are now domestically manufactured.

Mobile phone production increased from Rs 0.18 lakh crore to Rs 5.5 lakh crore over the period, while exports rose from about Rs 0.01 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore, reflecting the impact of the government's 'Make in India' initiative, he said.

Shift Towards Components and Semiconductors

Vaishnaw said the government is now focusing on strengthening the electronics supply chain beyond finished products, including modules, components, sub-assemblies, raw materials and manufacturing equipment. The Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme is supporting this transition.

Under the scheme, 249 applications have been received, representing proposed investments of Rs 1.15 lakh crore, projected production of Rs 10.34 lakh crore and potential employment generation of 1.42 lakh jobs, according to the minister. He described this as the highest-ever investment commitment in India's electronics sector.

Semiconductor Ecosystem Taking Shape

The minister also referred to the approval of 10 semiconductor units so far, adding that three have entered pilot or early production stages.

He said fabrication units and assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) facilities are expected to begin supplying chips to domestic electronics manufacturers in the near future.

